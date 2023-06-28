Trying to understand AI bias in Indian societal context: Google Research India director6 min read 28 Jun 2023, 07:05 PM IST
In an interview with Mint, Manish Gupta, director of Google Research India, talks about improving the quality of data available in multiple Indian languages, what Google is doing to address issues of access to compute for Indian researchers
New Delhi: On Wednesday, Google hosted a developer event in Bengaluru, opening access to its Pathways Language Model (PaLM) large language model (LLM) to developers in the country. The move, which combined with open-sourcing an artificial intelligence (AI) bias benchmark and a growing Indian language dataset, comes as Google looks to develop prowess to rival the likes of OpenAI and Microsoft on the generative AI forefront. In an interview with Mint, Manish Gupta, director of Google Research India, spoke about improving the quality of data available in multiple Indian languages, what Google is doing to address issues of access to compute for Indian researchers, and the differences in addressing AI bias in India and in Western nations. Edited excerpts: