Lakshmi Venu, the daughter of industrialist Venu Srinivasan, has filed a suit before the Madras High Court seeking partition of the joint family assets of her father's branch of the TVS family. The suit was filed less than 10 days after she served a partition notice to her father on November 16, calling upon him, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition.
Lakshmi, in her statement last week, asserts that, under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, she is entitled to her rightful share in the joint family property and has an independent right to seek its partition.
According to the notice, the assets in question include family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding entities, covering businesses and investments allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.
Lakshmi has maintained that the 2020 arrangement among the larger TVS family did not result in a partition of assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch. She has contended that no settlement or division of the assets within her immediate family was initiated or concluded, and that management or control of the businesses cannot be equated with exclusive ownership.
In her notice, Lakshmi has asserted that she is being denied her rightful share of the joint family property, alleging that beneficial interests have been concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan Venu, to the exclusion of her lawful entitlements.
Lakshmi Venu is the daughter of TVS Group Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) Chairman Mallika Srinivasan.
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