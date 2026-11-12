Twist in Nvidia CEO’s affair: Jensen Huang’s liaison involves an unlikely third person, Alice’s husband; who’s Kang Wei?

The man who introduced Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to Alice Huang knew him for years. He had business ties with Jensen dating back a decade. He also had a much closer connection to Alice. He was her husband, people who know the couple told The Wall Street Journal.

The businessman is Kang Wei, a former Chinese fund manager in his early 50s. People who know the couple said Kang appeared to accept the relationship for two years. They said he spoke openly about how close Alice was to the Nvidia chief. He sometimes joked to associates that Alice was Jensen’s “personal assistant”.

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How Kang Wei met Jensen Huang Kang founded Shanghai Hexi in 2010 and started running it with Alice in 2016. Its investments in video game businesses helped bring Kang and Jensen into contact. The two met in Asia in the 2010s, when Nvidia focused on gaming chips.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Kang Wei, and what was his connection to Alice Huang? ⌵ Kang Wei is a former Chinese fund manager who founded Shanghai Hexi. He was Alice Huang’s husband and later helped build Megaspeed International. 2 How did Kang Wei meet Jensen Huang? ⌵ Kang and Jensen Huang met in Asia during the 2010s through investments in video-game businesses. Kang’s fund, Shanghai Hexi, had invested in gaming companies while Nvidia was focused on gaming chips. 3 What role did Kang Wei have at Megaspeed International? ⌵ Kang helped build Megaspeed after he and Alice Huang bought a Singapore unit of a gaming company in 2023. Alice was registered as a director of the company. 4 Why is Megaspeed International under scrutiny? ⌵ US and Singaporean authorities are examining allegations that Megaspeed diverted restricted Nvidia chips to China. Megaspeed says it complies with applicable export controls. 5 Did Kang Wei know about Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang? ⌵ People familiar with the couple said Kang appeared to accept the relationship for two years and spoke openly about Alice’s closeness to Jensen. He reportedly joked that she was Jensen’s “personal assistant”.

In 2018, China’s securities regulator fined Kang and Shanghai Hexi. The violations involved a takeover battle. Those included failing to disclose holdings in a Chinese pharmaceutical company. Kang and Shanghai Hexi challenged the findings, but the regulator rejected their argument.

How Megaspeed came under scrutiny The couple later moved into cloud computing. In 2023, they bought the Singapore unit of a gaming company they had invested in. They renamed it Megaspeed International in March. Alice was registered as a director, and Kang helped build the business.

Megaspeed told Nvidia that Alibaba would be a major customer, according to people familiar with the negotiations. In November 2023, Megaspeed became an Nvidia cloud partner and gained priority access to chips. It sent many servers to Malaysia to supply computing power to Alibaba, the Journal reported.

US and Singaporean authorities are examining allegations that Megaspeed diverted restricted Nvidia chips to China. People familiar with the matter told WSJ that some Nvidia servers had gone to a Shanghai cloud provider. According to Megaspeed, it complies with applicable export controls.

Alice: A Chinese ‘spy’ US officials believe Chinese intelligence recruited Alice as an informant. They cited her access to Jensen. Beijing denied reports of a plot to spy on him. Taiwan revoked Alice’s entry permit. It is now examining whether her visits involved intelligence gathering.

Acquaintances said Kang was detained in Shanghai earlier this year over inquiries into stock-market manipulation. They said he was recently released. He later shared a photograph of himself at Stanford University with friends.

Jensen acknowledged in a letter to staff that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He apologised for breaking the trust of his family and employees.