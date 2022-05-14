This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said on Friday that he had announced leadership changes and a hiring freeze in order to "build a stronger Twitter," even as the company is being acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.
Parag Agrawal also expressed his observations a day after two of Twitter's top executive were fired by the CEO. He said that the deal with Elon Musk is expected to be closed, however, the deal does not become an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, adding that Twitter needs to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what's right for it.
Agrawal said that though some have been asking why a "lame-duck" CEO would make these changes if Twitter is getting acquired anyway. In a response to these comments, the CEO said that while he expects the deal to close, Twitter needs to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what's right for it.
"We announced changes to our leadership team and operations yesterday. Changes impacting people are always hard," the CEO tweeted adding, "I won't use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter."
He said that he is accountable for leading and operating Twitter. The CEO also noted that it is their job to build a stronger Twitter every day.
Agrawal continued in another tweet that regardless of the company's future ownership, Twitter will be improved as a product and business for customers, partners, shareholders, and all of the users.
"No one at Twitter is working just to keep the lights on. We take pride in our work," the CEO wrote in a tweet. He said that he is still focused on doing his job, and that includes making hard decisions as needed.
"I will continue to embrace the deep complexities of our service and our business. And you can expect more change for the better," the CEO added.
"I will also try to bring more transparency to the work that we do. You won't see tweets from me on the 'topic of the day' or the loudest sound bite, but rather on the ongoing, continuous, and challenging work our teams are doing to improve the public conversation on Twitter," he continued.
He also expressed gratitude to the whole Twitter team. "They have stood strong and focused, sharp and agile. They've been doing the work, as they always have," he wrote while praising the team at Twitter.
Earlier, two senior Twitter leaders who oversee the consumer and revenue divisions will depart the social media company, Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal told employees in a memo on Thursday, in one of the biggest shake-ups at the company since billionaire Elon Musk announced he would buy it for $44 billion.
Agrawal also said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters, that Twitter would pause most hiring and review all existing job offers to determine whether any "should be pulled back."
He attributed the decision in part because Twitter was not able to hit user growth and revenue milestones to maintain confidence that it could reach aggressive growth targets it had set in 2020.
"We need to continue to be intentional about our teams, hiring and costs," Agrawal wrote.