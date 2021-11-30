While basking in the glory of becoming the new CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal has also become one of the latest additions to the list of tech CEOs of Indian-origin heading US-based global multinationals companies.

The outgoing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years.

"Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep," Dorsey said.

"I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges," Parag posted on Twitter thanking Jack Dorsey.

Other notable tech CEOs of Indian-origin:

Arvind Krishna CEO of IBM: Arvind Krishna was named Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant IBM in January 2020. The Indian-born technology executive succeeded Virginia Rometty to lead the company into the cloud and cognitive era. The 59-year-old Arvind Krishna joined IBM in 1990 and has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Sundar Pichai CEO of Google: Sundar Pichai was named Chief Executive Officer of Google in August 2015 and in December 2019, he became the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet. Pichai wished Dorsey “the very best ahead" and congratulated Agrawal and Board Chair Bret Taylor, saying he is “excited for Twitter's future!"

Satya Nadella CEO of Microsoft: In February 2014, Microsoft veteran Satya Nadella was named CEO of the technology giant. Indian American Satya Nadella, the Microsoft CEO, is among the corporate leaders to receive this year’s prestigious C K Prahlad award for Global Business Sustainability Leadership.

Shantanu Narayen CEO of Adobe Inc: Shantanu Narayen was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Adobe Inc in December 2007. Before this, he was the company's president and chief operating officer since 2005. In 2019, he was awarded Padma Shri Award.

Raghu Raghuram CEO of VMware: Raghu Raghuram, 57, joined VMware in 2003 and was named the the Chief Executive Officer of VMware this year. The IIT Bombay alum replaced former CEO Pat Gelsinger.

