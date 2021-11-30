Arvind Krishna CEO of IBM: Arvind Krishna was named Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant IBM in January 2020. The Indian-born technology executive succeeded Virginia Rometty to lead the company into the cloud and cognitive era. The 59-year-old Arvind Krishna joined IBM in 1990 and has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

