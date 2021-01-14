OPEN APP
Home >Companies >People >Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says Donald Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
A file photo of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. (AFP)
A file photo of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. (AFP)

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says Donald Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 08:12 AM IST AFP

  • 'Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications,' Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users
  • Trump's access to the social media platforms has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed its ban of US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a "dangerous" precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.

"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications," Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

"While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation."

Trump's access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout