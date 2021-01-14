Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says Donald Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says Donald Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 08:12 AM IST
- 'Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications,' Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users
- Trump's access to the social media platforms has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed its ban of US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a "dangerous" precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.
"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications," Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users.
"While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation."
Trump's access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.
