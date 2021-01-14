Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says Donald Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed its ban of US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a "dangerous" precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.
Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed its ban of US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a "dangerous" precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.
"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications," Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users.
2 min read . 08:03 AM IST
1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
3 min read . 06:38 AM IST
2 min read . 06:24 AM IST
"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications," Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users.
2 min read . 08:03 AM IST
1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
3 min read . 06:38 AM IST
2 min read . 06:24 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation."
Trump's access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.