Home >Companies >People >Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says Donald Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent
A file photo of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says Donald Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST AFP

  • 'Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications,' Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users
  • Trump's access to the social media platforms has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey backed its ban of US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a "dangerous" precedent and represents a failure to promote healthy conversation on the platform.

"Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications," Dorsey said in a string of tweets inviting feedback from users.

"While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation."

Trump's access to the social media platforms he has used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington last week.

