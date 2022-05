With Twitter riding through a turbulent time, two top officials were fired on Friday. While one changed his boi on social media to unemployed, the other alleged that he had been axed during his paternity leave. Meanwhile, explaining the recent downsizing, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said on Friday that he had announced leadership changes and a hiring freeze in order to "build a stronger Twitter.

Twitter confirmed on Friday that Kayvon Beykpour, head of product, and Bruce Falck, who oversaw revenue, are leaving.

Following the decision, Beykpour took to Twitter to point out that he was axed by CEO Parag Agrawal during his paternity leave, adding that he was “disappointed" with the decision.

Read full thread here:

Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) May 12, 2022

“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision," Beykpour said.

“Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction."

Falck, Twitter's former Revenue and Product Lead, whose bio now reads “unemployed", talked about his 5-year stint in the company.

Read the full thread here:

Thanking all his colleagues, Falck said, “lucky enough" to work with them as a team. “I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I've been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport," he said.

I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) May 12, 2022

He also praised all the engineers who seldom get their due.

Everything this team has done and will do sits on the shoulders of the giants that did this work - those dedicated IC engineers who seldom see the spotlight or get the recognition they deserve. The unsung heroes that make Goldbird (and Twitter) what it is — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) May 12, 2022

Further, in a spirited message, Falck encouraged former colleagues to get back to work as there is a lot to do. “I can't wait to see what you build."

Everything this team has done and will do sits on the shoulders of the giants that did this work - those dedicated IC engineers who seldom see the spotlight or get the recognition they deserve. The unsung heroes that make Goldbird (and Twitter) what it is — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) May 12, 2022

Replying to his messages, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said, Thanks for everything you have done for Twitter - your impact will be felt for a long time, by many people. On a personal note, it has been so great to see how you have always led with your heart, with relentless focus, and deep care for our teams.

