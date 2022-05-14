Twitter firing: Ex-official says ‘axed during paternity leave’, other changes bio to ‘unemployed’2 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- Twitter confirmed on Friday that Kayvon Beykpour, head of product, and Bruce Falck, who oversaw revenue, are leaving.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With Twitter riding through a turbulent time, two top officials were fired on Friday. While one changed his boi on social media to unemployed, the other alleged that he had been axed during his paternity leave. Meanwhile, explaining the recent downsizing, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said on Friday that he had announced leadership changes and a hiring freeze in order to "build a stronger Twitter.
With Twitter riding through a turbulent time, two top officials were fired on Friday. While one changed his boi on social media to unemployed, the other alleged that he had been axed during his paternity leave. Meanwhile, explaining the recent downsizing, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said on Friday that he had announced leadership changes and a hiring freeze in order to "build a stronger Twitter.
Twitter confirmed on Friday that Kayvon Beykpour, head of product, and Bruce Falck, who oversaw revenue, are leaving.
Twitter confirmed on Friday that Kayvon Beykpour, head of product, and Bruce Falck, who oversaw revenue, are leaving.
Following the decision, Beykpour took to Twitter to point out that he was axed by CEO Parag Agrawal during his paternity leave, adding that he was “disappointed" with the decision.
Read full thread here:
“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision," Beykpour said.
“Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction."
Falck, Twitter's former Revenue and Product Lead, whose bio now reads “unemployed", talked about his 5-year stint in the company.
Read the full thread here:
Thanking all his colleagues, Falck said, “lucky enough" to work with them as a team. “I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I've been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport," he said.
He also praised all the engineers who seldom get their due.
Further, in a spirited message, Falck encouraged former colleagues to get back to work as there is a lot to do. “I can't wait to see what you build."
Replying to his messages, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said, Thanks for everything you have done for Twitter - your impact will be felt for a long time, by many people. On a personal note, it has been so great to see how you have always led with your heart, with relentless focus, and deep care for our teams.
The company confirmed on Friday that Kayvon Beykpour, head of product, and Bruce Falck, who oversaw revenue, are leaving.