Twitter’s moderation boss is an unlikely ally of Elon Musk

Mr. Roth’s role at Twitter reached public attention in 2020, when his photo was featured on the cover of the New York Post with an article that described him as a biased fact-checker for the platform. At the time, Twitter had recently labeled several of former President Donald Trump’s tweets as misinformation. According to the article, Mr. Roth allegedly had “a history of bashing Trump and other conservatives." At the time, a representative of Twitter said, “No one person at Twitter is responsible for our policies or enforcement actions," according to the article.

