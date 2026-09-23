Two Gen Z's saw a trend in pickle videos and built a brand around it. Now it’s worth $8.5 million

For Leah Marcus and Yasaman Bakhtiar, the road to building an $8.5 million-valued food startup began with an unlikely obsession: pickle videos on TikTok.

The college friends, who graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022, began exchanging pickle-related TikTok videos in 2023. That summer, they quit their jobs and decided to build a business around the trend.

Their Los Angeles-based startup, Good Girl Snacks, now sells its debut product, Hot Girl Pickles, online and through retailers including Whole Foods Market and Erewhon.

A viral moment brings a flood of orders The startup got a major social media boost in June when influencer Alix Earle posted a TikTok featuring Hot Girl Pickles. The video included Earle struggling to open the jar, prompting Marcus to respond hours later.

“Imagine our horror,” Marcus said in the response video.

The attention quickly translated into sales. Marcus and Bakhtiar say hundreds of orders arrived through their Shopify store the following day.

The company declined to disclose revenue or profitability figures. However, documents reviewed by CNBC Make It show that Good Girl Snacks was most recently valued at $8.5 million, following a $3 million seed fundraising round in March.

Selling pickles through branding, not just taste The founders say their recipes are original, but their broader strategy has focused heavily on branding and social media.

Hot Girl Pickles use bright pink, purple and teal packaging, while the brand's online voice relies on humour, self-deprecation and sarcasm. Good Girl Snacks has nearly 175,000 Instagram followers, according to CNBC Make It.

“Everything we do is to create a reaction,” says Marcus.

Americus Reed, a marketing professor at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, says online and unconventional brands can appeal to Gen Z consumers, who may use niche products to express their identity and build “social credibility” among peers.

From direct sales to grocery shelves The founders initially raised an undisclosed amount from friends and family before launching Hot Girl Pickles directly to consumers in February 2024. They say they had already accumulated 24,000 Instagram followers by their first day of sales.

They later applied to sell through Erewhon and Whole Foods despite having limited operating history. Both applications were approved in 2025, expanding the brand beyond its online audience.

Pickles were also benefiting from a broader consumer trend. According to Circana data cited by Conagra, pickle-flavoured snacks generated $518 million in sales between February 2025 and February 2026, nearly 40% higher than the comparable period a year earlier.

Turning business setbacks into content The founders have also used their early operational problems as social media material. Their first inventory shipment was accidentally frozen during transportation, leaving about 3,000 pounds of soggy cucumbers, they say. Another shipment was delayed after a storm damaged crops in Mexico.

They documented both incidents online under the name “cucumber gate.”