‘Uber cool’: Anand Mahindra praises Meghalaya CM after viral guitar video, asks him to perform at Blues Festival

 Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Earlier on 27 December, Sangma took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him jamming on guitar, playing on Maiden's 'Wasted Years'.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K SangmaPremium
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma

Mahindra & Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra is known to be active on social media and on 28 December praised Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma following the latter's video strumming a guitar to a song by the band Iron Maiden went viral.

Taking to X, Mahindra asked Sangma to perform at the Mahindra Blues music festival.

Mahindra wrote, “Uber cool… we need you out here at the @mahindrablues in Feb @SangmaConrad!"

Here is the tweet:

He wrote, “Another rocking night ... iron maiden this time..."

Here is his Instagram post:

After the Meghalaya CM shared the video, it went viral. According to details, as quoted by news agency PTI, Sangma's performance, at the Roof Top Cafe in Tura on December 26, was part of a reunion of his rock band ‘Saga’. Meghalaya CM was once a member of the band during his college days in Delhi.

ALSO READ: 'What an idea Sirji': Anand Mahindra's witty reply to user asking 1 Lakh to buy Mahindra share

This is not the first time that Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma has picked up his guitar. Earlier this month, he had posted a video on Instagram where he was jamming with rock band Colours. He said it was “one of the best bands I have played with".

Mahindra Blues Festival:

It is a music festival that has been running for nearly 13 years now, As per the Mahindra Blues website, the festival has put the blues genre on the global map and is one of the largest blues festivals in Asia.

The festival's website states, “An iconic 70-year Bollywood Studio is the home of The Mahindra Blues Festival and is held annually in the second weekend of February." The next event is set to be held on February 10 and 11, 2024.

With agency inputs.

Published: 29 Dec 2023, 03:41 PM IST
