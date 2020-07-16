Home >Companies >People >Uber elevates Prabhjeet Singh as president India, South Asia
Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone. (REUTERS)

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 04:15 PM IST Salman SH

  • Uber has laid off a fourth of its Indian workforce--as part of worldwide layoffs in May--citing the impact of covid-19. The move, the company said, was aimed at trimming costs and breaking even by 2021

BENGALURU: Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday promoted Prabhjeet Singh as president operations for India and South Asia, at a time when the world’s largest cab-hailing firm is cutting back costs worth $1 billion due to business disruptions caused by covid-19.

Singh, who was earlier heading India and South Asia, will now be tasked with overseeing the next phase of growth in the company’s mobility business and ensuring safety for riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Singh will replace Pradeep Parmeswaran who was made regional general manager for Asia Pacific on 19 June.

"I’m confident Prabh (jeet) will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams," Parameswaran said.

Singh is an IIT Kharagpur and IIM-A alumni. He joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co., where he was an associate partner. Since then, he’s been part of the core team that adapted the global business model to India, launched multiple new cities and helped scale up Uber’s Auto and Moto categories.

"Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us," Singh said.

Vidhya Duthaluru, former director, engineering, was also recently promoted as the global head of engineering for the customer care platform.

Uber recently laid off a fourth of its Indian workforce—as part of worldwide layoffs in May on account of "the impact of covid-19." The move, it said, was aimed at trimming costs and breaking even by 2021, and a came a week after rival Ola reduced its headcount.

