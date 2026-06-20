Ubisoft's Claude Guillemot, 69, dies after twin-engine plane bursts into flames in France- What we know

Claude Guillemot, one of five brothers who co-founded French video game giant Ubisoft in 1986 and who served as chairman of Guillemot Corp., died on Friday, 19 June, when a twin-engine light aircraft he owned crashed and burst into flames near La Baule in western France. He was 69. A flight instructor aboard the plane also lost his life.

The precise cause of the La Baule crash has not been established, and French aviation authorities are expected to open a formal investigation. The Cessna 421 is a well-regarded twin-engine aircraft widely used across Europe for private and regional travel.

Ubisoft Confirms Death of Co-Founder Claude Guillemot After France Plane Crash Ubisoft confirmed the death of one of its founding brothers in a formal statement on Saturday, expressing grief at the loss of a man who helped build the company from its origins in rural Brittany into one of the world's most recognised video game publishers.

"Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp., in an accident," the company said. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time."

What Happened: The La Baule Plane Crash The aircraft, a Cessna 421 twin-engine propeller plane with eight seats, had departed from Rennes before going down in a field in the Loire-Atlantique commune of La Baule on the afternoon of Friday, 19 June. Loire-Atlantique firefighters confirmed two fatalities at the scene.

First responders found the situation dire upon arrival. Upon their arrival at the scene, "the aircraft was on fire with the fire spreading to the surrounding vegetation," authorities said. The severity of the blaze slowed the process of identifying those on board, delaying formal confirmation of the victims' identities.

The mayor of La Baule, Franck Louvrier, confirmed the details of the flight to regional outlet Ici Loire Océan, describing it as "a Cessna 421, a twin-engine propeller plane with eight seats, which departed from Rennes." The other passenger on board is believed to have been a flight instructor based in Rennes.

Regional publication Ouest-France, which first broke the news, confirmed that Guillemot, as owner of the aircraft, was among those killed. He had been expected in La Baule that weekend for a gathering of more than a hundred aircraft, indicating that aviation was among his personal passions.

Who Was Claude Guillemot, Ubisoft Co-Founder? Claude Guillemot was one of five brothers, alongside Christian, Gérard, Michel, and Yves Guillemot, who together founded Ubisoft in 1986 in Brittany, France. What started as a small software distribution business grew over four decades into a global entertainment company behind some of gaming's most enduring franchises, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

Beyond his role in Ubisoft's founding, Guillemot served as chairman of Guillemot Corp., the family holding company through which the brothers have long maintained a significant stake in Ubisoft. His death at 69 marks the loss of one of the most quietly influential figures in European gaming history.

Ubisoft's Financial Struggles: A Company in Transition The death of its co-founder comes as Ubisoft navigates one of the most turbulent periods in its history. The company this week reported a record annual loss of nearly 1.5 billion euros, equivalent to approximately 1.7 billion US dollars, for its 2025-26 financial year, driven by a sweeping restructuring programme.

The reorganisation, which the company had flagged in January, has resulted in the cancellation of seven titles and delays to a further six. Net bookings, Ubisoft's preferred revenue measure, fell 17.4 per cent over the full year to just over 1.5 billion euros. In the fourth quarter alone, the figure dropped 54 per cent year on year to 415 million euros. The company had no major releases during the period apart from strategy title Anno 117: Pax Romana.

As part of the restructuring, Ubisoft plans to consolidate half of its development studios into five entities it calls "creative houses," with the remainder moving into support functions.

Yves Guillemot, Claude's brother and the company's chief executive, addressed the challenges directly: "This two-year transformation comes with difficult decisions and a disappointing short-term financial performance."

He also cautioned investors about the near term, saying the 2026-27 financial year would likely be a "low point" in financial performance given "a softer release slate and restructuring costs." The company expects both a "high single-digit percentage" fall in net bookings and a "high single-digit negative" operating margin for that period.

Ubisoft's Road Ahead: New Games and Studio Restructuring Despite the difficult financial picture, Ubisoft is pressing ahead with plans for a recovery anchored in several upcoming releases. The most immediate is Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of one of the franchise's most celebrated instalments, scheduled for release on 9 July. The company has also indicated that several unannounced "premium games based on established Ubisoft brands" are in development.