Uday Kotak calls for extraordinary efforts with speed

Billionaire banker Uday Kotak on Tuesday called upon the need for extraordinary efforts to lift the economy and ensure that India’s trend growth is not coming down. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual session 2020, the incoming CII president Kotak said that the government, banks and India Inc will have to work together to get growth back on track.

“To get growth back we will need to go back to basics and see where can we ensure the three real economy agents - the government, business and financial sector can work together.... We will need extraordinary efforts to lift the economy and we cannot assume everything will come back in due course. If we wait for that, a lot of time will elapse before we get there. This needs a little bit of speed, going out there and shaking up things to make things move faster," he said.

Reacting to the news about Moody’s Investors Service downgrading India's sovereign rating bubs notch, Kotak said that there is an urgent need need to get growth back and change the perception that our trend growth is slowing down. On Monday the rating agency cut India’s sovereign credit rating by a notch to the lowest investment grade with a negative outlook citing growing risks to the economy from prolonged period of slower growth amid rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system.

To be sure, Moody’s was always a notch above other agencies assessing India’s sovereign rating and, hence, had a greater risk of downgrade. Both Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s have the lowest investment grade rating with stable outlook for India at present.

Kotak also stressed on the need for large scale testing of people for identifying symptoms of Coronavirus. According to the latest data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Saturday, more than 10 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted between 22 January and 30 April, of which over 40,000 were detected positive cases.

“Even for a person who is asymptomatic, from a point of making him employable, testing is a must. We are testing hundreds of thousands. We should be testing a million a day," he said.

Kotak also called for recapitalisation of public sector banks to the tune of ₹4 lakh crore this fiscal year. “The Covid-19 outbreak and resulting lock-down has impacted adversely the real economy, businesses, individuals, Government and financial sector. While government is facing the risk of higher fiscal deficit, the banking sector urgently needs the recapitalisation to the tune of 3-4 lakh crore to meet the lending requirements", he added.

Replying to a question on why banks are risk averse when it comes to lending to non-banking finance companies, Kotak said that concerns remain on the quality of the underlying loan book of these companies. He also added that there are concerns that the extension of the moratorium on loan repayment could pose a moral hazard on the borrowers’ behaviour.

“In the current situation, the concerns of lenders is whether NBFC lending to small ticket and bank lending to small ticket, if the economy is under pressure, what is the impact of potential losses on these loans. Small ticket lending is linked to risk pricing and risk adjusted returns. It’s been extremely difficult over the last 30-40 days with the ability of collections. In that context, the true picture will come at the end of Moratorium 2.0 on how the underlying loan book will behave," Kotak said.

