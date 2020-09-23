Uday Kotak gets 1 year extension as IL&FS chairman

MUMBAI : The government on Wednesday allowed Kotak Mahindra bank Managing Director Uday Kotak to continue as the head of bankrupt infra lender IL&FS for one more year. This is the second time that Kotak has been given an extension.

Kotak was appointed by the government as the head of the lender's board in 2018 to complete the resolution of the troubled company and its group companies, which have a debt of over ₹90,000 crore.

Nearly two years after taking control of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), the Uday Kotak-led board of directors has been able to resolve only 18% of the company’s outstanding debt of over ₹1 lakh crore.

While the bulk of the resolution was expected to be completed by March, the process had faced legal and regulatory delays with the covid-19 pandemic further slowing down the resolution of the bankrupt shadow banker and construction firm.

Board promises to resolve ₹50,590 cr debt

In July, the board said it will be able to resolve ₹50,590 crore debt by March 2021, and another ₹6,650 crore in FY22.

The group is in advanced stages of concluding the sale process of 15 entities with resolution of nearly ₹8,500 crore and plans restructuring of additional debt of ₹4,900 crore.

The number of subsidiaries of the group has reduced to 276 from 347 earlier. It expects it to further come down to around 60 by March 2021.

The group's board has developed a group resolution framework that received National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) approval on March 12, 2020.

Earlier this month, the IL&FS Group completed sale of its 73.69 per cent stake in the education business, held under Schoolnet India Limited (SIL), to Falafal Technologies Private Limited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via