Uday Kotak, the Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder and Director, has spoken on the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the CEO of Nvidia. As per Kotak, the decision by the company to rehire him is one of the most consequential decisions in the history of global markets. He added that this move has clashed with Nvidia's market capitalisation recovering 1 trillion USD in valuation and 4 trillion recovering in US' market capitalisation.

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Regarding Huang's reappointment, Kotak said on X, "Jensen Huang coming back as NVIDIA CEO, is one of the most consequential decisions in the history of world markets. 1 trn $ of Nvidia market cap, 4 trn $ US market cap recovered, with a clear political and economic agenda of keeping the US ahead in the AI race. A message right or wrong, that for global power play, the rules of the game are flexible. When elephants dance, everyone moves to give space!"

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Kotak's remarks come in the wake of Nvidia's Board of Directors announcing on Monday that it had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President and CEO with immediate effect, following discussions and meetings with him.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Uday Kotak say about Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Kotak called Huang’s return one of the most consequential decisions in the history of world markets. He said it reflected a wider global power play, adding, “When elephants dance, everyone moves to give space!” 2 Why did Uday Kotak consider Huang’s reinstatement consequential? ⌵ Kotak linked the decision to the recovery in Nvidia’s market value and the US market, and to the stated goal of keeping the US ahead in the AI race. He said it showed that the rules of the game can be flexible in global power politics. 3 How did markets react to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia shares rose 31.48% to close at $165.05 on Monday, according to the article. Taiwan’s Taiex also surged more than 3,300 points in morning trade on Tuesday. 4 Why did Nvidia’s board reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ The board unanimously reinstated Huang after discussions and meetings, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead. It also said it had received input from senior levels of the US government. 5 Did Nvidia’s investigation end after Jensen Huang returned as CEO? ⌵ No. The related article says Nvidia’s independent board investigation was to continue to its conclusion after Huang’s reinstatement.

The board also said that it was satisfied with the candour Huang showed during the meeting and his ability to lead the company. It also revealed that it had received inputs from senior levels of the US government before taking the decision.

Huang returns to the company he co-founded after a period of 12 days, having resigned on 12 November amid allegations that he was linked with a woman who was a Chinese intelligence asset. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed as the interim CEO by Nvidia while it had launched an independent board committee's investigation into the matter.

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Soon after the announcement, Nvidia's shares saw a sharp rally, closing at USD 165.05 on Monday, with a gain of 31.48 per cent.

Taiwan stock market sees sharp rally Not only Nvidia and the US market, but Taiwan's stock market also saw a sharp rally in the wake of Huang's return to Nvidia.

The benchmark Taiex surged over 3,300 points in morning trade on Tuesday, recording its biggest intraday gain on record and crossing the 40,000-mark, according to Focus Taiwan.

Kotak's remarks highlight the wider market and geopolitical significance being attached to Nvidia's leadership change, particularly as competition over AI technology becomes an important part of global economic and strategic priorities.

With ANI inputs

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