Uday Kotak passes baton of Kotak Mahindra Bank to Dipak Gupta, top things to know about him1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Gupta will carry out the duties of the MD and CEO until 31 December, which is subject to the approval of the RBI and the members of the bank.
Uday Kotak on 1 September announced to step down as managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and with this, the baton was passed to Joint Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Bank -- Dipak Gupta.
