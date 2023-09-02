Uday Kotak resigns as MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, 3 months ahead of schedule1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of the Bank; Dipak Gupta to serve as interim CEO until Dec 31, 2023
Kotak Mahindra Bank in a reguatory filing said Uday Kotak has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the Bank’s Board
