Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, here's what he will be doing next1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Though Uday said he will continue as a non-executive director of the bank. As per details, his tenure as the CEO and MD of the bank ends on 31 December, 2023.
Kotak Mahindra Bank managing director and chief executive officer -- Uday Kotak -- on 1 September stepped down with immediate effect, the private lender said in a communication to exchanges on 2 September.
"Succession at Kotak Mahindra Bank has been foremost on my mind, since our Chairman, myself and Joint MD are all required to step down by year end. I am keen to ensure smooth transition by sequencing these departures. I initiate this process now and step down voluntarily as CEOm" Kotak said.
Meanwhile, Dipak Gupta, the joint managing director, will carry out the duties of the MD and CEO until 31 December, which is subject to the approval of the RBI and the members of the bank.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.