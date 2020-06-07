Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >People >Uday Kotak wants govt to give cash to all those earning below 25k and lost jobs
Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Uday Kotak wants govt to give cash to all those earning below 25k and lost jobs

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST ANI

  • The Centre should start cash benefit transfer for the people who have lost their jobs, Uday Kotak said
  • He also said that giving a waiver of interest for a six-month moratorium on loan repayment during this COVID-19 period would rupture the financial system

In view of the jolt coronavirus has served to the service class people, CII president Uday Kotak on Saturday said the Centre should extend cash-benefit transfer to all those who fall under 25,000 salary bracket, whose jobs are threatened during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In view of the jolt coronavirus has served to the service class people, CII president Uday Kotak on Saturday said the Centre should extend cash-benefit transfer to all those who fall under 25,000 salary bracket, whose jobs are threatened during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"The Centre should start cash benefit transfer for the people who have lost their jobs. I think those whose salary is under 25,000, whose jobs are in danger, should be provided 50 to 75 per cent of the salary by the government," Kotak told ANI here.

"The Centre should start cash benefit transfer for the people who have lost their jobs. I think those whose salary is under 25,000, whose jobs are in danger, should be provided 50 to 75 per cent of the salary by the government," Kotak told ANI here.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He also said that giving a waiver of interest for a six-month moratorium on loan repayment during this COVID-19 period would rupture the financial system.

Urging the government to focus on land and labour reforms, he asked the Centre to increase Ease of Doing Business in India, woo the businesses leaving China due to its trade war with America.

"The pandemic has also presented a fresh set of opportunities to India. The Centre has already announced a package for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.' It had also reduced corporate taxes in the recent past," he said.

"The trade war between China and America is already going on. It is the right moment for the countries to come to India from China but to bring them here we will also have to bring about land and labour reforms and increase the Ease of Doing Business here," said Kotak.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated