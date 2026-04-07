Uday Kotak warns world ‘at cusp of return to global colonialism’ amid West Asia war, Trump's comments on Iran

Industrialist and veteran banker Uday Kotak has warned that the West Asia war and United States President Donald Trump's rhetoric on the conflict signal a shift back towards “global colonialism”.
Addressing at event for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Mumbai today, Kotak, who is a non-independent director and founder of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, cautioned that the current geopolitical situation mirrors a similar phase seen in the early 20th century.
Speaking to financial industry participants at the event on 7 April, Kotak said that his comments were not political, but an observation of global developments.
“We are at a very important cusp of what I call as return of global colonialism, something which FICCI fought from 1927 till 1947, and in 2026, we are at one such cusp,” he stated, adding, “The fact that we are at such a cusp is very clear... I am not getting into politics; I am just repeating facts from the speech of (US President) Donald Trump in the White House.”
Kotak cautioned that the world may be re-entering a phase where economic and strategic control increasingly determines global power dynamics.
For India, Kotak said that the country must prioritise strengthening the weakest segment of “middle manufacturing” to support long-term economic resilience, improve industrial depth and achieve greater economic self-reliance.
“I think the biggest area where we need to build, and which is where we can play this role for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, is to create middle manufacturing. The weakest area which we need to focus on is middle manufacturing,” he stated.
This includes companies that invest from ₹100 to ₹1,000 crore in projects.
The billionaire also urged large corporate groups and companies to step up investments in research, development, and innovation to enhance competitiveness and sustain long-term growth for the country.
US President Donald Trump in a post on his social media platform Truth Social today spiked concern with the warning to Iran that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his deadline to reach a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz nears its end.
“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote, adding that he doesn't want that to happen, “but it probably will”.
"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” he said, adding that “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
This comes after he gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum last week to open the Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” was Trump's ominous weekend warning.
(With inputs from PTI)
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