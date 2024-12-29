As 2024 inches closer to an end, Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, shared his thoughts on the priorities for India's growth and development in 2025. In a series of posts titled "India at 77" on social media platform X, Kotak outlined a set of ten action points, touching on issues ranging from economic policies to environmental challenges.
Uday Kotak's year-end reflections paint a comprehensive picture of the challenges and opportunities awaiting India in 2025. His pragmatic suggestions offer a roadmap for leaders and citizens alike to build a prosperous, competitive, and sustainable future for the nation.
