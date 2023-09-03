UK CEO gives employees paid leave for entire month of August. This is why…2 min read 03 Sep 2023, 06:10 PM IST
CEO Jo Hunter gave her employees paid leave for the entire month of August, resulting in increased productivity and growth for her company, 64 Million Artists.
In an era of hustle culture, great resignation, burn out, a CEO stood out for letting all her employees take leave for the entire month of August, and to top it off she gave them paid leave! 64 Million Artists co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jo Hunter in an interview has said ‘in the UK, we see being productive as sitting at our desks churning out emails, but what makes a lasting impact in businesses is innovation, inclusion, and ideas.’