Prompted by a challenge from Tesla chief Elon Musk, the head of the United Nations’ food aid arm presented a detailed plan to explain how a donation from him could help alleviate global hunger. The head of the United Nations’ food aid arm presented a detailed plan to help avoid famine in 2022 to Tesla chief Elon Musk

The proposal comes after more than two weeks since Elon Musk asked the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) to describe how six billion USD would save world hunger.

“@elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is!" UN’s World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley wrote on Twitter Monday. “We’re ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives."

David Beasley, executive director of the WFP, said that they were ready to talk with Musk and anybody who is “serious" about saving lives. He also shared the WFP’s plan outlining the breakdown of the amount (6.6 billion USD) that would be spent to save 42 million people from famine.

This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. @elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives. The ask is $6.6B to avert famine in 2022: https://t.co/eJLmfcMVqE — David Beasley (@WFPChief) November 15, 2021

Musk had said on Twitter that he would immediately sell shares of the electric car company, which is worth more than $1 trillion if the U.N. could explain how the money would "solve" hunger.

His statement came after United Nations World Food Program (WFP) director David Beasley - who told CNN that a one-time payment of 2 per cent wealth of Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and other billionaires can solve global hunger.

In the interview, Beasley said billionaires could give "$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them."

