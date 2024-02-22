Companies
Unacademy moved fast to break things. It ended up with a fracture
Samiksha Goel 9 min read 22 Feb 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Summary
- Unacademy made a string of acquisitions between 2018 and 2022 and launched a series of new products. Many of these products died or have minuscule revenue. Now, the company has narrowed its focus and made a pivot. Can it succeed?
Bengaluru: Ten managers in six months. That’s the number of bosses a sales employee at Unacademy, an Indian edtech company valued at $3.5 billion, worked for, until December last year.
