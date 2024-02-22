Unacademy moved fast to break things. It ended up with a fracture

While experiments, speed, agility, the ability to start a business and shut it down quickly when it doesn’t work, are considered normal in fast-growth startups, Unacademy, now nine-years-old, confronts an existential question. In the world of Indian edtech, there is a collective realization that the online piece of the market has hit a growth roadblock. Unacademy made a string of acquisitions between 2018 and 2022—about 13 of them—and launched a series of new products. Most of them are now dead, or are operating on the sidelines, nine people, including former and current employees, told Mint. They didn’t want to be identified.