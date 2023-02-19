Home / Companies / People /  Under Elon Musk, Twitter faces suits claiming over $14 million in unpaid bills
Back

Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter Inc. has faced a growing list of claims that it hasn’t paid its bills as the social-media company aims to break even this year.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x