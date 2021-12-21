‘Understanding a company’s ESG risk profile can help against downside risks’

There are plenty of grey areas when it comes to ESG and sustainability. There are of course some topics that are less subjective—such as governance and health and safety. Counting women on the board or the number of accidents should be straightforward. But even in seemingly straightforward areas, there is subjectivity. For example, what percentage of the board should be women? Should this percentage be reflective of the workforce or the broader population? What is a poor accident rate? Are sick days from work-related stress accounted for? Once you start looking at the details, it is easy to understand why ESG scoring providers end up with different assessments. However, there may be some straightforward metrics that all companies should be able to disclose on and there are initiatives in progress to encourage consistent disclosure. For instance, the International Financial Reporting Foundation is working to develop a unified framework of consistent comparable company sustainability disclosure requirements.

