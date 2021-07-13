NEW DELHI: Biscuit company Unibic on Tuesday announced the appointment of the former head of Marico Ltd’s new foods business--Naveen Pandey as its chief executive officer.

Pandey will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth of the company, the cookie maker said in a statement.

Pandey, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Indore, comes with over two decades of senior management experience in the Indian FMCG business. In his last assignment prior to joining Unibic, Pandey was head of Marico’s New Foods’ business unit, which saw the company launch brands such as Saffola Honey, Saffola Mealmaker and Immuniveda. He has also worked at PepsiCo India and Asian Paints.

"We believe that the experience Pandey brings to the table would bolster Unibic’s already impressive track record of delivering innovative products and help drive the company into a linear growth trajectory. His extensive background in FMCG should help Unibic gain further ground in the dynamic Indian foods industry and drive the organisation towards higher profitability. He will contribute to develop strategic alliances and expand Unibic’s presence in India and in international markets," said Sandeep Reddy, Chairman of Board of Directors, Unibic.

Unibic started operations in India in collaboration with Unibic Australia in 2004. In 2012, the company became a 100% independent Indian entity backed by investments from Peepul Capital. The company has a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Unibic also undertakes private label manufacturing for notable brands such as Café Coffee Day, Indigo Airlines etc. It also has export operations, exporting its products to 25 countries. It plans to make its products available in more than a million outlets soon.

