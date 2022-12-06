Unitus Ventures makes two senior appointments1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:17 PM IST
Unitus Ventures, through its association with Capria Ventures, has invested in startups building asset-light solutions in climate and other domains.
Early-stage venture capital firm Unitus Ventures, on Tuesday announced appointments of Sanjiv Rangrass as venture partner and Raj Nooyi as venture adviser.