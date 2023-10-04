upGrad's Mayank Kumar steps down as chairperson of India Edtech Consortium

Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD of upGrad on October 3 said he is quitting as chairperson of the India Edtech Consortium Chairperson (IEC), as per various media reports. The move comes as Kumar plans to "prioritise" his responsibilities at upGrad, Latestly reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar in a statement said his time with IEC was "rewarding" and stepping down is a "deliberate choice" to prioritise responsibilities at upGrad, which is "currently in a critical growth phase, requiring my full focus, attention, and time", the report added.

Further, PhysicsWallah co-founder Prateek Maheshwari is likely to take over the newly vacated position, as per a Moneycontrol report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: UpGrad raises ₹ 300 crore in an internal rights issue Kumar co-founded upGrad with Ronnie Screwvala and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015. It is South Asia’s largest higher EdTech company, as per the website. upGrad looks to "impact the lives of working professionals by helping them upskill while they work. With an endeavour to facilitate quality education to the future workforce through our UG and PG programs, we continue to build online learning as interactive as a classroom setup," it states.

In 2021, the company crossed 2 million registered learners and became a unicorn valued at $1.2 billion.

Further, Kumar has led IEC since 2022 along with Byju co-founder Divya Gokulnath. Other management members include Peak XV Partners' (formerly Sequoia Capital) GV Ravishankar; Simplilearn's Krishna Kumar; and Careers 360's Maheshwari Peri. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Inflated valuations put edtech sector at risk: Screwvala The consortium is an industry-led autonomous, self-regulating body under the Internet Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). It aims to "catalyse public-private efforts in a technology-driven approach towards maximizing teaching-learning outcomes", as per the website. It believes that "every learner shall have access to quality and affordable education, which not just improves academic performance but makes an individual future ready".

