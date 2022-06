As snowfall and winter were good this time and summers came early, this led to melting of the snow early and during April-May, NHPC generated more than last year. During the summer this year, hydropower was supported because of good snowfall during the winter and early summer. Further, during June to September, hydropower remains in peak. The full potential of hydropower is generated and the requirement also goes down due to rains, so the coal consumption falls. Therefore, there is an urgent requirement to develop hydropower. Because solar works in the day, not in the night and solar cannot have that efficiency which hydro-storage plants can provide. So, in order to get high efficiency of solar, pump storage projects are a must. Pump storage also has a life of more than 100 years, while battery storage does not have a life of more than 15 years. Hydro is green, neat and clean. It ensures water security for the future, and controls floods.