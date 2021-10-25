Urgent need to prepare young people for futuristic jobs: Unicef’s Kevin Frey

NEW DELHI : There is an urgent need to prepare young people to be responsible adults, by preparing them for types of jobs that are yet to be created, said Kevin Frey, global chief executive of UNICEF Generation Unlimited, a new vertical of the UN body that focuses on 10-24 year olds. In an interview to Mint, Frey explained the rationale behind the growing focus on youth, job uncertainties world-over post the pandemic, and the growth of gig work. In his first visit to India, Frey elaborated upon how Unicef is looking to work with states, and institutions to improve engagement to better role of youth in policy making, sustainable development and decent work. Edited excerpts:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}