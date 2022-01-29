Urjit Patel resigns as non-executive, independent director of Britannia Ind

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel on Friday resigned from the post of non-executive and independent director at packaged foods company Britannia Industries Ltd., citing a full-time work assignment starting next month.
“It has been a pleasure to have been a part of the Board of the Company. Due to my new full-time work assignment staring next month, the attendant time constraint has complied me to tender my resignation as an independent Director of Britannia Industries Ltd. from January 31, 2022," Patel said in a letter that was uploaded on the exchanges late on Friday.
"I hereby confirm that there is no reason other than the one mentioned above for my resignation," according to the filing made to the exchanges.
Patel was recently appointed vice president for investment operations in South Asia at the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). His appointment is effective from 1 February, AIIB had said in a statement earlier this month.
Patel was the 24th governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
