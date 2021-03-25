US company offers up to 1.5 crore bonuses to retain some associates

The New York-based firm will make the payments in April, which will vary from $100,000 ( ₹72.5 lakh) to $200,000 ( ₹1.45 crore), said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. In exchange, associates, who are typically in their mid-20s at Apollo, must agree to stay at the firm through September 2022, this person said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}