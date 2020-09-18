Users on Practo’s platform rose to 17.5 crore led by covid: Practo CEO

Healthcare overall is a $200-250 billion market in the country, so India will continue to be our main focus for the foreseeable future. India’s healthcare system depends on private players and it is bound to grow over the next 5 years. The digital push in healthcare has been going on for last 10 years but we have made small inroads because healthcare was largely offline but covid has accelerated this by 3-4 years. It will grow multifold than the offline healthcare and this has been supported by many regulatory changes that have come out recently like the telemedicine regulations that came out in March. The government has been very clear that healthcare will be driven by technology so there is a huge push for regulatory reform in telemedicine, e-pharmacy etc – all the support by government and awareness that covid has brought to consumers and providers will help this sector grow. There will be lot of players and early movers will have an advantage but the platform that builds trust with its consumers will really move forward. It’s not capital that will win the sector. I am confident that digital health will grow 5-10% of the overall healthcare market over the next 5 years and that is a huge opportunity for players like us.