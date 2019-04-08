NEW DELHI: Usha Martin on Monday said it has appointed Anirban Sanyal as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from Wednesday.

"Anirban Sanyal has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from April 10, 2019," the company said in a BSE filing.

Earlier, Usha Martin had also informed the bourses that 83-year-old Basant Kumar Jhawar will continue as non-executive director beyond March 31, 2019 in view of the voting results of extra ordinary general meeting held on March 30.

Sanyal joined the company in 2016 and presently is also the finance controller of Usha Martin Ltd. He has about 20 years of experience in finance and accounting operations.

Incumbent Rohit Nanda has resigned as the CFO of the company with effect "from close of business hours on 9 April, 2019", the company said in the filing.