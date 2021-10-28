‘USL should be free of debt in 4 to 6 quarters’

We will be creating new engines of future-backed growth through transformational innovation and tapping into emerging opportunity spaces and fast-growing segments. The second pillar we will create is a future-ready organization through digital acceleration, talent and culture as growth drivers and by driving speed and simplicity within the organization. And our third pillar is Diageo and society—our stakeholders are increasingly challenging businesses to show how they make a positive impact across all aspects of society. Since the acquisition, we have a strong track record in sustainability and citizenship. We want to challenge ourselves to go much further with more ambitious targets. We will drive ESG from grain-to-glass moving India to drink better, not more, and lead in inclusion and diversity.