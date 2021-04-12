V Ramesh to retire as MFU CEO; BSE’s Ganesh Ram named successor

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: V Ramesh, CEO of MF Utilities (MFU) one of India’s largest players in the mutual fund execution space is set to retire in May 2021. He will be replaced by Ganesh Ram who was previously heading the mutual funds business of BSE, including the BSE Star MF platform. BSE Star MF, a competitor of MFU, is owned by the Bombay Stock Exchange. Ramesh was CEO of MFU since 2014.

Last year BSE Star MF posted 63% year on year growth by processing 9.38 crore transactions in FY 20-21. It allows both distributors and direct investment platforms to execute mutual fund transactions through it in demat and non-demat modes