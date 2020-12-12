V-shaped recovery of economic activity continues in Oct: CEA K V Subramanian

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 3.6 per cent in October, mainly due to better performance of manufacturing and electricity generation sectors. The manufacturing sector, which has a weightage of 77.6 per cent in the IIP, recorded a growth of 3.5 per cent in October. In the year-ago period, the sector had a contraction of 5.7 per cent, according to data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.