We strictly adhere to regulations: Diageo’s Varun Koorichh
Summary
As the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) cracks down on surrogate advertising, where liquor brands promote non-alcoholic products to market alcohol, Varun Koorichh, vice-president, marketing, and portfolio head, prestige portfolio, Diageo India, asserts that the company follows all regulations and markets its products responsibly. In a conversation with Mint, Koorichh shares insights into Diageo’s marketing strategy, its approach to purposeful branding and how the company is staying ahead in India’s evolving alcohol market. Edited excerpts.