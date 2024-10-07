Could you break down the key brands in Diageo’s prestige portfolio and their positioning?

Our prestige portfolio includes some of the most well-known and trusted brands in India. We have McDowell’s No. 1, the world’s best-selling whiskey, Royal Challenge, Signature and Antiquity. Each brand caters to different consumer segments but shares a common focus on quality and heritage. McDowell’s is our flagship brand, known for its rich legacy and mass appeal. Royal Challenge stands for boldness and is closely associated with cricket and sportsmanship. Signature leads in the sustainability space, with campaigns centred around nature and craftsmanship. Antiquity represents refined luxury, targeting the upper echelon of whiskey drinkers. We also recently introduced Royal Challenge American Pride (RCAP) to cater to premium consumers seeking innovation and quality. Each brand plays a critical role in meeting the diverse needs of our consumers while reinforcing Diageo’s leadership in the premium segment.