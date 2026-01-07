Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh, 49, dies of cardiac arrest after skiing accident in US: ‘Darkest day of my life’

Vedanta Group founder and chairman Anil Agarwal mourns the loss of his son Agnivesh, who passed away at the age of 49 due to a cardiac arrest after a skiing accident in the United States.

In a post on the social media platform X, Anil Agarwal wrote, “Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us.”

‘A son is not meant to leave before his father,’ says Agarwal Expressing deep sorrow over his loss, Agarwal said, “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend.”

The Vedanta Group founder reminisced about his son's life and wrote, “I still remember the day Agni was born in Patna on 3 June, 1976. From a middle-class Bihari family, he grew into a man of strength, compassion, and purpose. The light of his mother’s life, a protective brother, a loyal friend, and a gentle soul who touched everyone he met.”

He added, “Agnivesh was many things - a sportsman, a musician, a leader. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human. To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world.”

Promise of giving 75% back to society According to Anil Agarwal, Agnivesh's vision for India included eliminating child hunger, ensuring education for all, empowering women, and providing meaningful jobs for youth. Agarwal is committed to giving back over 75% of their earnings to achieve these goals.

“Agnivesh believed deeply in building a self-reliant India. He would often say, “Papa, we lack nothing as a nation. Why should we ever be behind?” We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75% of what we earn would be given back to society,” Agarwal said.

“Today, I renew that promise and resolve to live an even simpler life,” he added.