Vedanta appoints NXP veteran David Reed to lead chip business
In September 2022, the Vedanta group signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a semiconductor fabrication unit in the state. The unit will be set up as part of a joint venture between Vedanta and Taiwanese Foxconn. The company is also expected to set up a display fabrication unit in the country.
New Delhi: The Vedanta Group has appointed David Reed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its semiconductor business, the company said in a statement on Monday. Reed, who is a veteran of the chip industry, will lead the company’s efforts to develop a semiconductor fabrication and assembling and testing unit in India.
