Vedanta Cairn Oil and Gas appoints Nick Walker as CEO

New Delhi: Cairn Oil & Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, on Thursday announced the appointment of Nick Walker as chief executive officer, effective 5 January, 2023.
Before this appointment, Walker was president and CEO at Lundin Energy, a large European independent E&P companies. He has previously worked with BP, Talisman Energy and Africa Oil and has 30 years of international experience in technical, commercial and executive leadership roles.
“We welcome Nick as the CEO for Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas business and look forward to him driving the company’s growth in years to come. Nick’s global experience and incredible track record in the energy sector will provide the right expertise as Cairn embarks on the next phase of growth and sustainability," said Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Resources Ltd.
Walker will lead all the aspects of Cairn’s strategy, including development of strategic alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery. He will drive adoption and deployment of best-in-class oil and gas technologies and processes, with focus on innovation and digitalization, for business transformation.
Cairn Oil & Gas is committed to increasing India’s domestic crude oil and gas production with a vision to contribute 50% of India’s production and adding reserves and resources.
As one of the fastest developing economies, India is seeking to achieve energy self-sufficiency through a marked reduction in oil imports which currently account for 85% of national consumption.
Vedanta Cairn Oil & Gas accounts for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production and has current interest in 62 blocks in India.