Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's warning to young startup founders: ‘The early years feel like living in...’

Mining major Vedanta's Founder and Executive Chairman, Anil Agarwal, in a social media post, shared some key pointers for young startup founders. warning them about how to navigate the tough road to make a business successful.

In the post on platform X, Anil Agarwal emphasised that for startup founders in the early years, life can be lonely and feel like a pressure cooker situation because of the journey that they have chosen to build a business.

“Dear young founders, here’s something no one warns you about… The journey you’ve chosen? It gets lonely. The early years feel like living in a pressure cooker,” said Agarwal in his post on X.

The Chairman of the mining giant also highlighted how every decision a founder takes can be a step forward or a step backwards for the growth of the company.

“Every day, you make decisions that could move your dream forward or take it a step back. It feels like shouting into the void - like building in the dark…,” said Anil Agarwal in his post.

Agarwal also said that people will not be able to understand the founders, not because they don't care, but because they never ‘had to believe in something invisible.’

“Kehne ko saath apne ek duniya chalti hai, but the truth is, most people around you will not get it,” said Agarwal, explaining how people around the founders will not understand their situation, so it will be similar to working in the dark.

‘On a rare path…’ Anil Agarwal also shared a metaphorical example, saying that the higher the climbers get on the trek to Mount Everest, the fewer people are left eventually. This does not mean that the climber is lost, its just that they are on a “rare path.”

“Mount Everest ki chadhai pe bheed nahi hoti…the higher you climb, the fewer people you see. But that doesn’t mean you’re lost. It just means you’re on a rare path,” said Agarwal, suggesting young founders who find themselves in a similar phase, to keep going ahead in their work.

Recalling the loneliness from his struggle phase in life, Agarwal also said to have an emotional anchor like his “maaji ki shawl” (mother's shawl), which always reminded him of home even from his “cold London flat.”

“Just remember: Safar bhale hi akela ho, raasta apna hona chahiye…,” said Agarwal, giving an example on how even if the journey is alone, the road taken should be a choice of your own.

Netizens React People on the social media platform appreciated Agarwal's take and advice to the young and upcoming entrepreneurs. Raunaq Singh and many others thanked Agarwal for inspiring them through this post.

“More power to you sir. Keep inspiring us. Thank you!” said Singh, responding to Agarwal's post.

Another social media user named Debika Chakraborty shared her life lesson and showed that it took years for her to understand and become her own motivation, instead of expecting the same from others.

“Undeniably true..being an entrepreneur, founding a dream at 24, I was always confused and demotivated. Took years to understand dat u hv to bcm ur own motivation. Nobody is going to stand beside you,not because they don't care but because they don't visualise,” she said responding to the post.