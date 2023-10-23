Vedanta likely to lose third CFO amid restructuring reports, stock tanks close to 3%
The stock has tanked 5.70 points or 2.56 percent after the news broke sinking to ₹217.05 at 1.16 pm on October 23. The previous close was ₹222.75.
Vedanta Ltd is likely to lose its third chief financial officer in as many years just as the mining conglomerate controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal heads into an ambitious restructuring of its businesses, according to a report published by Bloomberg.
