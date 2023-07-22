Vedanta Limited names new CEO and sets course for growth with strategic bauxite block investment2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Vedanta Limited announced the superannuation of CEO Sunil Duggal and the appointment of Arun Misra as an Additional Director. The Board also approved a capital expenditure for the Sijimali bauxite block in Odisha.
Vedanta Limited provided a follow-up to their previous letter dated July 21, 2023, announcing additional decisions made by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on the same day. Firstly, the Board acknowledged the superannuation of Mr. Sunil Duggal, the Whole-Time Director & CEO, effective July 31, 2023, and expressed appreciation for his contributions during his tenure.
